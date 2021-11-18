Actress says she climbed fence to flee attacker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TV actress Shalu Chourasiya who was mugged in KBR Park on Sunday evening clarified that the offender who attacked her did not escape from the park. On the contrary, it was her who escaped while assailant watched, said Chourasiya.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the actress recalled the traumatic incident that took place around 8 pm on Sunday after she had completed her walk. “I did not notice a man running towards me since my earphones were plugged in. He was carrying a cloth which he stuffed in my mouth. He dragged me to a dark spot where there was a closed shop and demanded money.”

She stated that the miscreant spoke in Telugu and when she agreed to pay `10,000 through Phonepe as she was not carrying any wallet, he did not understand and uttered the word eight in Telugu. On the pretext of using Phonepe, she dialled 100 twice after which he snatched her phone. Realising she was trying to call for help, he grabbed her hair and slammed her against the rock due to which Chourasiya suffered injuries on her forehead, eyebrows and lips. She also sustained bruises on her hands.

Talking about the physical assault, she said, “He tried taking advantage of me when I was lying on the ground. I felt the “negative touch” and mustered the courage to escape,” the actress said. The man reportedly threatened to kill Chourasiya and burn her. After three attempts, the actress jumped off the fence and escaped, she said.