High Court relief for MD of Sandhya Convention

The 45-year-old businessman from Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills was booked under Sections 406, 420, 506, 509 of the IPC on the ground that he had cheated many people on the pretext of selling proper

Published: 18th November 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The managing director of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao and his wife Sandhya, on Wednesday were granted relief by the High Court with Justice G Sridevi passing an interim order to police authorities concerned not to take any coercive steps in cases booked against them.

Sreedhar Rao and his wife filed two different quash petitions in High Court against FIRs booked by the SHO, Narsingi Police Station.

Telangana High Court Sandhya Convention case
