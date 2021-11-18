Tour the Nizam-era mint

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mint compound near Saifabad is forlorn. Yet, the European-style royal mint building stands out and cannot be missed. What lies inside has been a mystery to the people of Hyderabad for decades, but not for long. The Central government-run Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited has decided to open up the Nizam-era Mint compound to the public from December 6.

Established in 1903 after the process of minting in Hyderabad State was overhauled on the lines of European Mints, the facility was later moved to Saifabad and began operations on July 13, 1903 with latest machinery. “The mint was established in a setup similar to that of industrial European factories. It was used to make coins, medals, badges and other memorabilia,” says Anuradha Reddy, the co-convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad.

“It all started a month ago when we had a word with the new Mint Compound in Cherlapally. They were planning to celebrate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. It was we who suggested that the celebrations be held at the old mint compound,” Anuradha says. Historians and activists in the city have long been demanding that the building be converted into a royal mint museum of Hyderabad.

“This exhibit of coins will showcase the history of coin-making, the collection and also the history of the mint and its equipment,” she adds. Until 1895, the mint manufactured only handmade coins. It was established in Saifabad to start operations from July 13, 1903, with the latest machinery. Though Hyderabad State was annexed to the Union in 1948, the minting of coins in the name of the Nizam continued till the 1950s. Later in 1950, post the Federal Financial Integration, the mint was taken over by the Government of India. From 1950 to 1997, the government mint operated from here. Later, in 1997, it was shifted to its present location at Cherlapally.

Priceless move

WHEN: December 6-12

WHERE: Old Mint Compound, Saifabad

ENTRY: Free