Two women held with 120 kg ganja

The women were transporting dry ganja by trains from Odisha to Mumbai, Railway Police said.

Published: 18th November 2021 11:45 AM

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Police at Secunderabad arrested two women Ambika Nahak and Malati Sahu belonging to Odisha and seized dry ganja worth around Rs 24 lakh, on Tuesday. The women were transporting dry ganja by trains from Odisha to Mumbai, Railway Police said. 

The women were travelling on Konark Express from Odisha to Mumbai. On Tuesday, when the train arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station, police were conducting checks.  On seeing the police, they tried to escape.  They had seven luggage bags containing a total of 120 kg of dry ganja.

