Drunk man smashes wife’s head, kills her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A milk businessman, Maneela Jangaiah, 60, murdered his wife Meena, 45, in cold blood following a fight between the couple over his excessive drinking.

“On Wednesday night, she told him to stop drinking when he came home drunk. The couple fought and went to sleep. Their son Prabhu, 23, was also sleeping in the bedroom. He woke up to loud noise and saw Jangaiah smashing his mother’s head with a hoe (garden tool). He tried to stop his father but his mother was already dead,” said CI Narasimha, Mailardevpally police station.