Let those taste buds come alive with sizzling international gastronomic fare at Tank Bund Fundays

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to colourful cultural events, shows by artists and kids activities, the Sunday Funday at Tank Bund has already become a big hit with both local residents as well as visitors of the twin cities. In the coming days, however, there is more in store for fun-loving Hyderabadis, especially the foodies.

If sources are to be believed, Sunday visitors to Tank Bund will be able to enjoy international delicacies in the near future as several food courts are set to be established on the two-km stretch, offering at least 10 different cuisines from across the globe and they include Asian, continental, Mexican and European food. There will also be food courts offering traditional Telangana dishes, Hyderabadi cuisine and several other ethnic Indian delicacies.

There will be two dedicated street vending zones at two locations for food trucks, pushcarts, temporary kiosks and installation of multiple cycle docks with GPS tracker. These multiple cycle docks will also have a provision for at least 10 segways for the use of visitors and tourists over the pedestrian walkways.

The four locations that will be redesigned and developed are Bade Miya canteen, a building with the vantage viewpoint of Buddha statue, Lepakshi/Buddha Stupa and Rotary Park.

The Bade Miyan canteen will be redesigned and renovated as an international food court. The existing structure comprises two levels with a total ground cover of 5,500 sqft and a built-up area of 11,000 sqft. In addition to this, the open front space, measuring approximately 4,000 sqft, would be redesigned with a combination of lush green landscapes and seating area.

The two-floor structure with the vantage viewpoint of Buddha statue, with a total ground cover of 1800 sqft and built-up area of 2500 sqft, will comprise a premium coffee shop/multi-cuisine restaurant. Similarly, a premium souvenir complex and a multi-cuisine restaurant will come up at the Lepakshi/Buddha Stupa, which will have a built-up area of 2,000 sqft.

A premium theme-based multi-cuisine restaurant and food courts will come up at the 1,000 sqft Rotary Park. Except in this designated 1,000 sqft area, commercial activities will not be permitted in other parts of the Rotary Park.

According to sources, these food trucks, push carts and temporary kiosks will be operational only from 9 pm till midnight However, during Sunday Fundays, the pedestrian zone traffic-free time will commence at 5 pm as usual and last till midnight.