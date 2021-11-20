STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 held for snatching constable’s gold chain

The accused Anjum, a transgender woman from Karnataka, and her associate Basavaraju were held for reportedly being involved in two cases of theft.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were held for snatching a Telangana Special State Police (TSSP) constable’s gold chain in Punjagutta on Friday. 

The accused Anjum, a transgender woman from Karnataka, and her associate Basavaraju were held for reportedly being involved in two cases of theft. “Their modus operandi included Anjum standing on the road and asking unsuspecting people for lift.

Upon getting the lift she would snatch the belongings of the people or misbehave and distract those who would not agree to give her a lift initially. Twice this month, she stole from two unsuspecting passengers where she stole a laptop and a gold chain from a man near Paradise circle and then a gold chain from a cop near Punjagutta,” the police said. 

Both the victims filed a complaint with the Mahankali and Punjagutta police stations.  Anjum and Basavaraju had reached Hyderabad on November 12 and rented a room in Secunderabad, the police added. 

Acting over the complaint, Mahankali police formed a team and verified the CCTV footage. North Zone Task Force who received a tip-off on their suspicious movements nabbed the duo near their rented lodge and handed them over to the Mahankali police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Hyderabad robbery
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp