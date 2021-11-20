2 held for snatching constable’s gold chain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons were held for snatching a Telangana Special State Police (TSSP) constable’s gold chain in Punjagutta on Friday.

The accused Anjum, a transgender woman from Karnataka, and her associate Basavaraju were held for reportedly being involved in two cases of theft. “Their modus operandi included Anjum standing on the road and asking unsuspecting people for lift.

Upon getting the lift she would snatch the belongings of the people or misbehave and distract those who would not agree to give her a lift initially. Twice this month, she stole from two unsuspecting passengers where she stole a laptop and a gold chain from a man near Paradise circle and then a gold chain from a cop near Punjagutta,” the police said.

Both the victims filed a complaint with the Mahankali and Punjagutta police stations. Anjum and Basavaraju had reached Hyderabad on November 12 and rented a room in Secunderabad, the police added.

Acting over the complaint, Mahankali police formed a team and verified the CCTV footage. North Zone Task Force who received a tip-off on their suspicious movements nabbed the duo near their rented lodge and handed them over to the Mahankali police.