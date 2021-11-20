STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Capturing the unseen

That Which Is Unseen, he has compiled backstories through photographs he had captured between 1984 and 2001. 

Published: 20th November 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Malkhan Singh Rajpoot, the most notorious dacoit of the Chambal region

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sometimes, it is hard to look back at our own country without perspective. But photojournalist-author Prashant Panjiar has seen the unseen through his lens. In his book, That Which Is Unseen, he has compiled backstories through photographs he had captured between 1984 and 2001. 

The book, released at the Indian Photo Festival launched at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, on Thursday, has backstories about the dacoits of Chambal, terrorism in Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their repercussions, refugees, communal conflicts in India, liberalisation, and the lives of the poor and marginalised.

“Until now, it was only my friends and close associates who knew about the stories behind these pictures. Because the stories were interesting, I started jotting them down and finally decided to publish them,” Prashant said. “Some of the pictures were unpublished. They were controversial and taking them was not easy. Many of the films had to be deleted as they were distorted, but a few stayed in tact,” he added. 

For Prashant, an independent photographer and curator, the scariest thing was not living with dacoits like Phoolan Devi or Malkhan Singh Rajpoot, but capturing mob violence. “On one hand, I had to make sure that the cops do not get hold of me or else they would snatch my camera and beat me up. At the same time, I also had to save myself from the angry mob. Luckily, it was always a close shave,” recalls Prashant.     

However, the dacoits had a very strict moral code — like respect for women. He found some of them friendly. “But this is just my experience,” he added. The seventh edition of the Indian Photo Festival will host a series of events related to photography and editing till December 19. The exhibit has over 1,500 photos by 450 photographers from across 35 countries on display. 

What: Indian Photo Festival
Where: State Gallery of Art, Madhapur 
When: 10 am-8 pm, till December 19 (including Sundays) 
Talks and slideshows: 6 pm-8 pm 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Panjiar That Which is Unseen Photography Indian Photo Festival State Gallery of Art Madhapur
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp