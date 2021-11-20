Mix & match: Birla museum gives archaeology a digital twist

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide more information about its centre, Birla Science Museum is planning to give digital access for archeological objects present there for the convenience of visitors. According to officials, digital access will be provided in the form of QR-based code where visitors scan the code from their mobile to get information for any particular archeological object, which will be in the form of text, video and audio. With this, visitors need not wait for a guide to provide an explanation about the objects.

The archaeological galleries here comprise a variety of unique archaeological exhibits both excavated and collected like pre, early historic and megalithic periods, stone sculptures (Hindu, Buddhist and Jain), wood carvings, bronzes, temple ware, ancient locks, folk material and palm leaf manuscripts.

Speaking to Express, Birla Science Centre and planetarium director K G Kumar said they are taking measures to attract more visitors to the museum and also to match the needs of today’s generation. “We have already started working on digital access and will introduce it next year,” he said.

“Once the visitor gets access to the object, he/she can select the language as we would make the description in Telugu, Hindi and English. Initially, we would give digital access to 30 objects and increase the number based on the response from the visitors,” Kumar said.

3 new exhibits

Authorities are planning to add more exhibits in the planetarium. Recently, they have set up three new exhibits. The one displayed is a meteorite which fell at Pipliya Kalan, a small village in Pali, Rajasthan.

Others were a radio telescope and scintillator.

40,000 years old

The excavated materials which are on display here are the ones dated back to 40,000 years to 2nd century AD. The glass collection of the gallery has a variety ranging from scent bottles to huge vases, mirror boxes, flower pots, jars of different makes and styles including Venetian, European, German and other glasses.