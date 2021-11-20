STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mix & match: Birla museum gives archaeology a digital twist

To provide more information about its centre, Birla Science Museum is planning to give digital access for archeological objects present there for the convenience of visitors.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Birla Science Museum Hyderabad

Exhibits at Burla Science Museum, Hyderabad (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide more information about its centre, Birla Science Museum is planning to give digital access for archeological objects present there for the convenience of visitors. According to officials, digital access will be provided in the form of QR-based code where visitors scan the code from their mobile to get information for any particular archeological object, which will be in the form of text, video and audio. With this, visitors need not wait for a guide to provide an explanation about the objects.

The archaeological galleries here comprise a variety of unique archaeological exhibits both excavated and collected like pre, early historic and megalithic periods, stone sculptures (Hindu, Buddhist and Jain), wood carvings, bronzes, temple ware, ancient locks, folk material and palm leaf manuscripts.

Speaking to Express, Birla Science Centre and planetarium director K G Kumar said they are taking measures to attract more visitors to the museum and also to match the needs of today’s generation. “We have already started working on digital access and will introduce it next year,” he said. 
Select your language

“Once the visitor gets access to the object, he/she can select the language as we would make the description in Telugu, Hindi and English. Initially, we would give digital access to 30 objects and increase the number based on the response from the visitors,” Kumar said.
3 new exhibits

Authorities are planning to add more exhibits in the planetarium. Recently, they have set up three new exhibits. The one displayed is a meteorite which fell at Pipliya Kalan, a small village in Pali, Rajasthan. 
Others were a radio telescope and scintillator.

40,000 years old

The excavated materials which are on display here are the ones  dated back to 40,000 years to 2nd century AD. The glass collection of the gallery has a variety ranging from scent bottles to huge vases, mirror boxes, flower pots, jars of different makes and styles including Venetian, European, German and other glasses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birla Science Museum
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp