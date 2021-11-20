Taste of Teluguthanam

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts of not just its biryani, but also of a wider range of ‘naatu’ Telugu tastes. Mohd Ismail, executive chef at the recently opened Anna Native in Sainikpuri, shares recipes of some of the most popular dishes of Telangana. You sure can’t get enough of this teluguthanam!
BHUNA YATA NALLI BIRYANI
Ingredients
(Mutton Nalli)
| 2 pcs mutton nalli | 50 ml refined oil |100 gm sliced onion |20 gm ginger garlic paste
|10 gm red chilli powder |40 gm curd |5 gm garam masala powder |5 gm cumin powder |8 gm coriander powder |Salt to taste
(Biryani)
| 150 gm biryani rice | 60 ml refined oil | 1 star anise | 5 gm Shahi Jeera | 2 pods green cardamom | 5 gm whole black pepper | 1 bay leaf | 50 ml milk | Salt to taste | 2 ml lemon juice | 250 ml water
Method
(Mutton nalli)
- Heat oil in a pan and add in the sliced onion. Sauté until brown
- Add mutton nalli and sauté for a couple of minutes
- Add all the spices and mix well
- Add 2 cups of water and cook on a low flame for 20-25 minutes
- Remove from the heat when it becomes soft
(Biryani rice)
- Soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain and keep aside
- Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add all the whole spices. Sauté them till fragrant
- Add the soaked rice. Sauté gently
- Add 250 ml of water and 50 ml of milk. Depending on the quality of rice, adjust the quantity of water
- Squeeze 2 ml of lemon juice over the rice. Cover the pan tightly and let the rice cook till it’s just done
- The rice grains should be cooked well and yet remain separate
- Mix the nalli masala and rice together
- Garnish with brown onion and fried cashews
GOLICHINA KODI WINGS
Ingredients
(Marinade and fry): | 240 gm chicken wings | 10 gm corn flour | 1 egg | 5 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm coriander powder | 5 gm jeera powder | 10 gm ginger garlic paste | Water as per batter consistency | 250 ml refined oil (Golichina wings): | 10 ml refined oil | 2 gm curry leaves | 5 gm chopped garlic | 10 gm chopped onion | 5 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm jeera powder | 15 gm chickpea flour
Method
- Marinate the chicken with the marination ingredients for at least 1 hour
- Heat oil in a wide nonstick pan and deep fry on medium heat until they turn golden in colour and crisp
- Heat some more oil in another nonstick pan
- Add chopped garlic until light golden
- Add chopped onion and sauté until crisp
- Add all the powdered spices
- Sauté the fried chicken in this masala
- Add chickpea flour and mix the flour coats the chicken
- Garnish with fried curry leaves and grated fresh coconut
- Serve hot
SABUDANA VADA
Ingredients
| 160 gm whole sabudana | 25 m chopped green chilli | Salt to taste
| 5 gm crushed black pepper | 10 gm peanut | 25 gm chopped onion | 2 gm curry leaf
Method
- Soak sabudana for 20 minutes in water, drain and keep for 2 hours at room temperature
- Roast peanuts and crush them coarsely
- Add all the ingredients into the soaked sabudana and make 8-10 tikkis (vadas)
- Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry the vadas on medium heat
- Fry until they turn light golden and are crisp on both sides ● Serve hot with tomato and coconut chutneys
ANNA NATIVE KODI KARAM CHIPS
Ingredients
(Liquid marinade and fry)
| 200 gm chicken breast, sliced thin | 20 gm corn flour | 5 gm ginger garlic paste | 15 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm garam masala powder | 5 gm jeera powder | Salt to taste
(Kodi Karam powder)
25 gm chat masala | 25 gm coriander powder | 25 gm jeera powder
| 25 gm red chilli whole powder
Method
- Take some water in a bowl and add all the ingredients for marination to make a smooth batter
- Soak the sliced chicken in the batter for at least 10 hours
- Heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry on medium heat
- Make a coarse kodi karam powder
- Before serving, dust the karam powder on the chips
- Garnish with fried curry leaves