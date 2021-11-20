Taste of Teluguthanam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad boasts of not just its biryani, but also of a wider range of ‘naatu’ Telugu tastes. Mohd Ismail, executive chef at the recently opened Anna Native in Sainikpuri, shares recipes of some of the most popular dishes of Telangana. You sure can’t get enough of this teluguthanam!

BHUNA YATA NALLI BIRYANI

Ingredients

(Mutton Nalli)

| 2 pcs mutton nalli | 50 ml refined oil |100 gm sliced onion |20 gm ginger garlic paste

|10 gm red chilli powder |40 gm curd |5 gm garam masala powder |5 gm cumin powder |8 gm coriander powder |Salt to taste

(Biryani)

| 150 gm biryani rice | 60 ml refined oil | 1 star anise | 5 gm Shahi Jeera | 2 pods green cardamom | 5 gm whole black pepper | 1 bay leaf | 50 ml milk | Salt to taste | 2 ml lemon juice | 250 ml water



Method

(Mutton nalli)

Heat oil in a pan and add in the sliced onion. Sauté until brown

Add mutton nalli and sauté for a couple of minutes

Add all the spices and mix well

Add 2 cups of water and cook on a low flame for 20-25 minutes

Remove from the heat when it becomes soft

(Biryani rice)

Soak the Basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain and keep aside

Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Add all the whole spices. Sauté them till fragrant

Add the soaked rice. Sauté gently

Add 250 ml of water and 50 ml of milk. Depending on the quality of rice, adjust the quantity of water

Squeeze 2 ml of lemon juice over the rice. Cover the pan tightly and let the rice cook till it’s just done

The rice grains should be cooked well and yet remain separate

Mix the nalli masala and rice together

Garnish with brown onion and fried cashews

GOLICHINA KODI WINGS

Ingredients

(Marinade and fry): | 240 gm chicken wings | 10 gm corn flour | 1 egg | 5 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm coriander powder | 5 gm jeera powder | 10 gm ginger garlic paste | Water as per batter consistency | 250 ml refined oil (Golichina wings): | 10 ml refined oil | 2 gm curry leaves | 5 gm chopped garlic | 10 gm chopped onion | 5 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm jeera powder | 15 gm chickpea flour

Method

Marinate the chicken with the marination ingredients for at least 1 hour

Heat oil in a wide nonstick pan and deep fry on medium heat until they turn golden in colour and crisp

Heat some more oil in another nonstick pan

Add chopped garlic until light golden

Add chopped onion and sauté until crisp

Add all the powdered spices

Sauté the fried chicken in this masala

Add chickpea flour and mix the flour coats the chicken

Garnish with fried curry leaves and grated fresh coconut

Serve hot

SABUDANA VADA

Ingredients

| 160 gm whole sabudana | 25 m chopped green chilli | Salt to taste

| 5 gm crushed black pepper | 10 gm peanut | 25 gm chopped onion | 2 gm curry leaf

Method

Soak sabudana for 20 minutes in water, drain and keep for 2 hours at room temperature

Roast peanuts and crush them coarsely

Add all the ingredients into the soaked sabudana and make 8-10 tikkis (vadas)

Heat oil in a pan. Deep fry the vadas on medium heat

Fry until they turn light golden and are crisp on both sides ● Serve hot with tomato and coconut chutneys

ANNA NATIVE KODI KARAM CHIPS

Ingredients

(Liquid marinade and fry)

| 200 gm chicken breast, sliced thin | 20 gm corn flour | 5 gm ginger garlic paste | 15 gm red chilli powder | 5 gm garam masala powder | 5 gm jeera powder | Salt to taste

(Kodi Karam powder)

25 gm chat masala | 25 gm coriander powder | 25 gm jeera powder

| 25 gm red chilli whole powder



Method