Two of a family die in an accident in Kothur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons of a family, a brother and sister, died in an accident in Kothur under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits on Friday. According to the police, a truck ran over the victims, who were riding on a bike, instantly killing them on the spot.

The deceased Tatram Chandrashekar, 25, who was working with a pharmaceutical firm, and his sister Maddur Mamatha, 24, who used to work for an IT firm, were returning to the city from Wanaparthy on a bike, the police added. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaik Abdullah of Kothur police station.

According to the police, the victims along with their relatives had gone for a wedding at Khilla Ghanpur in Wanaparthy district on Thursday. While all relatives returned on Thursday itself, the victims started for Hyderabad on Friday morning.

When they were travelling on NH 44, a truck was moving ahead in the same direction. Near a petrol station in the Kothur area, the truck driver suddenly took a left to enter a petrol pump. Chandrashekar, who saw the sudden movement of the truck from the right to left, lost control of his bike and rammed it into the road divider and along with his sister, came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies and shifted it for a postmortem examination, after which they were handed over to the families. The cops are also analysing the CCTV footage from the spot to ascertain the exact details of the accident.