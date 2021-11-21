STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric shock kills worker

According to the police, on Saturday, Anjaiah of Chilukanagar complained of disruption in power supply. Ravi was deputed to attend the complaint.

HYDERABAD: Forty-year-old Kolupula Ravi who works in TSSPDCL died of electrocution while attending to a complaint at Chilukanagar of Uppal on Saturday. According to the police, on Saturday, Anjaiah of Chilukanagar complained of disruption in power supply. Ravi was deputed to attend the complaint. He was making repairs by climbing the electric pole. In the process, he got electrocuted, fell and received a severe injury on his head. 

