Forest Survey of India special unit in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Forest Survey of India, Anoop Singh, visited Telangana and proposed to set up a special unit of the Forest Survey of India in the State. Arrangements for the same would be taken up in the Hyderabad Aranya Bhavan. The DG held a review on various functions of the State Forest Department including the functioning of the GIS and MIS and remote sensing systems.

The DG also delved deep into the matter of forest boundaries and also suggested that forest records be updated with the Revenue Department. State officials informed Singh that high resolution satellite imagery would be used to demarcate forests.