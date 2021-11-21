GHMC limits to echo with the vroom of EVs driven by women

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electric vehicles (EV) that are being widely used to reduce pollution levels across metropolitan cities have come as a big help for providing employment opportunities to women in Hyderabad.ETO Motors Pvt Ltd, in coordination with Trinity Group, has launched ‘Own your ETO’ scheme to support woman drivers in the city. Under this scheme, women with a license can drive the ETO Motors’ electric three-wheelers from metro stations to passengers’ destinations. Accordingly, the firm has also entered into a partnership with HMR.

Through this scheme, women can earn Rs 15,000 every month. The main objective of this scheme is to help poor women become self-sufficient by providing them EV three-wheelers and required charging infrastructure.That’s not all, women drivers who ride the EV three-wheelers for three years can purchase the vehicle by paying Rs 50,000 against the actual cost of Rs 3 lakh to the ETO Motors, a full-fledged electric mobility solutions and services company that provides clean and safe public transportation for first mile, last mile and intra city commuters.

Speaking to Express, Venugopal Rao, head (new initiatives) at Trinity Group, said the State government has granted permission to them to deploy 250 EV three-wheelers, both passenger and cargo vehicles, with women drivers. “The profit will be shared in a 50:50 ratio between the respective drivers and the company that provides EV three-wheeler infrastructure and maintenance,” he said.

Mentioning that a woman, Meena, has already joined them to work as a driver, Venugopal Rao added that they have approached NGOs seeking the list of women who would be willing to take up the job. “The women should be based in GHMC limits and have a driving license,” he added.