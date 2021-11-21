KBR Park, fav haunt for 21-yr-old who attacked Shalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police, on Saturday, produced 21-year-old Kommu Babu, who works on film sets as a helper, after he was arrested for attacking and robbing actress Shalu Chaourasiya at KBR Park in Banjara Hills on November 14. He had conducted a recce at the park before committing the offence, found Hyderabad city police. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the arrest of the accused was a result of applying 80 per cent human intelligence and 20 per cent technical evidence. Babu was found to be involved in a similar offence at Golconda in December, 2019.

“There was no CCTV footage to identify the accused where he committed the offence, as he was not spotted in the cameras in and around the park. Initially his movements were also not known. Task Force sleuths and local police checked the complicity of old offenders involved in similar offences in the past, physically, resulting in Babu’s arrest,” he said.

Studied till Standard 2

The accused, who hails from Mahbubnagar district, planned to commit property offences as his earnings were not sufficient. Kommu Babu used to scout places in and around KBR Park and identified isolated dark spots where women walked. After observing them for some time, he used to attack them and demand money.

Police said though he was not too aware of cameras and their technicalities, he did not come into their purview and left the cops clueless on technical aspects.“He is educated only till Class II and is not even aware of CC cameras. He only identified dark and isolated areas and waited for the right opportunity to target single women and rob them,” said Anjani Kumar. In similar fashion, he attacked the actress while she was walking through a dark area in the park and robbed her of her mobile phone.

While analysing old offenders involved in similar offences, police zeroed in on the offence reported at Golconda and based on the information, nabbed him and also seized the actress’ iPhone from Kommu Babu.