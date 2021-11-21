STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenge most foul: Man kills 4-yr-old nephew in Hyderabad

Published: 21st November 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A four-year-old boy, Laxmi Narasimha (Lucky), who went missing in Mailardevpally on Saturday morning was found dead in the afternoon in Pahadishareef. He was strangled to death by his uncle Veeraiaih since the man bore a grudge against the boy’s mother. 

Laxmi Narasimha lived with his parents Vinod Kumar Reddy and Maheshwari at Rajiv Gruha Kalpa under Mailardevpally, Cyberabad commissionerate. Veeraiah’s wife Laxmi is Maheshwari’s sister. He bore a grudge against Maheshwari since she refused to send Laxmi to Veeraiah’s house following clashes between the couple. Veeraiah also happens to be Vinod’s brother. 

On Saturday morning when Maheshwari realised that Lucky was nowhere to be found in the house nor its surroundings, a complaint was lodged in the Mailardevpally police station.Indira Gandhi Cooperative Society residents alerted Pahadishareef police on finding an unidentified body which turned out to be that of Lucky’s. 

According to the police, “The boy was picked up by Veeraiaih from his brother’s house and taken to a deserted place towards Indira Gandhi Cooperative Society. Veeraiah strangulated Lucky to death and fled from the spot.” Police are on the lookout for Veeraiah who is absconding. 
 

