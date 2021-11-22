Hyderabad: Lake Front Park devpt works to resume soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The beautification and development works of the Lake Front Park adjacent to Jalavihar at PVNR Marg Road, which hit a roadblock due to various reasons, are set to be resumed and the pending works will be completed at the earliest.The pending works include skywalks, staircases and a mid-landings wave walkway connecting all structural rows, providing elevated walkway and curvilinear walkway for the park.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took up the development of the park in the land adjacent to Jalavihar in an area of 10 acres. The work was delayed owing to loose soil and the site was strengthened with sand and other material. To complete the pending works, about Rs 8 to Rs 9 crore is needed and the HMDA has invited tenders a few days ago. HMDA prepared the conceptual plan for the development and beautification of the park at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The major components included elevated walkways with underpasses, pedestrian trails, three-metre wide wave walkway, water channel deck seating, glass deck over the waterbody, innovative children play area, pergolas (shaded walkways) with seating and illuminated light sculptures at the focal point.

The architecture, drawings and structural designs such as foundations, superstructures were revised by Kishore D Pradhan, a Mumbai-based landscape architect. He helped improve the elevated walkway design by providing a cantilever as a view-point. The construction work of the compound wall up to the basement level and the see-through railing have been completed, sources said.