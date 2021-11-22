STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killer uncle held within 24 hours

The accused turned up at their house in Laxmiguda and took Lucky under the pretext of taking him to his grandmother’s place.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the murder of four-year-old Laxmi Narasimha, also known as Lucky, the accused Veeraiah, his uncle, was arrested by Pahadishareef police on Sunday. The police say they nabbed the accused within a day.

“The evidence is being collected and witnesses are being questioned as part of the process of investigation. The accused is yet to confess his guilt,” a police official said.Veeraiah bore a grudge against the deceased’s mother Maheshwari as she advised her sister Laxmi, who is the accused’s wife, against returning back to him after the couple fought recently. 

The accused turned up at their house in Laxmiguda and took Lucky under the pretext of taking him to his grandmother’s place. Instead, he took him to a dumping yard near Indira Gandhi Cooperative Society where the accused allegedly strangled the four-year-old before running away.

