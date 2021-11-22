Woman on her way to meet fiancé dies in mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old woman, who was on her way to meet her fiancé, died when she came under the rear tyres of a speeding water tanker at Eden Garden in King Koti on Saturday night.The victim, Nidha Rahman, a software employee, returned home from work on Saturday evening and set out on her two-wheeler to meet Pathan Shawaz Nawab Khan at Narayanaguda.

The accident occurred while she was attempting to overtake the water tanker. She lost control of her vehicle — which skidded off the road — and came under the wheels of the tanker. Onlookers informed Narayanaguda police, who rushed to the spot and shifted her body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. After ascertaining her identity, they informed her parents. The families of Nidha and Shawaz had recently consented to their marriage and their engagement was to take place in about a month.