STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2019 Hyderabad encounter: 'Accused weren't juveniles at time of offence', says investigation officer

The commission asked Kota if the doctors performing the post-mortem examination on the bodies of the accused attempted to note down their age during or after the procedure. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Keerthi Kiran Kota appearing for V Surender, the IO in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian, said that there was no question on the juvenility of the accused, as their Aadhaar cards clearly stated they were adults at the time of the offence.

"Later, their school records were fabricated with whiteners, trying to pass them off as minors," he said. The commission asked Kota if the doctors performing the post-mortem examination on the bodies of the accused attempted to note down their age during or after the procedure.

 When he said that he was not aware of that as it was part of another case and that the State would address that aspect, the commission directed questions at the IO: "Why not you? As per your instructions, they were arrested. The exchange of fire also took place under your supervision. You could have asked the doctors who had conducted the autopsy about the accused persons' age."

"If, according to you, the record about the age of the accused was absolutely clear, how do you fix them in consonance with the school records? You had ample opportunities to ask these questions to the doctors who conducted the post-morterm examination. Why did you fail to question them," the commission asked.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keerthi Kiran Kota Hyderabad rape case Hyderabad veterinarian rape 2019 Hyderabad encounter
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp