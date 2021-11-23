2019 Hyderabad encounter: 'Accused weren't juveniles at time of offence', says investigation officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Keerthi Kiran Kota appearing for V Surender, the IO in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian, said that there was no question on the juvenility of the accused, as their Aadhaar cards clearly stated they were adults at the time of the offence.

"Later, their school records were fabricated with whiteners, trying to pass them off as minors," he said. The commission asked Kota if the doctors performing the post-mortem examination on the bodies of the accused attempted to note down their age during or after the procedure.

When he said that he was not aware of that as it was part of another case and that the State would address that aspect, the commission directed questions at the IO: "Why not you? As per your instructions, they were arrested. The exchange of fire also took place under your supervision. You could have asked the doctors who had conducted the autopsy about the accused persons' age."

"If, according to you, the record about the age of the accused was absolutely clear, how do you fix them in consonance with the school records? You had ample opportunities to ask these questions to the doctors who conducted the post-morterm examination. Why did you fail to question them," the commission asked.

