BJP corporators storm GHMC office in Hyderabad over lack of meetings to discuss civic problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry corporators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) created a ruckus at the GHMC head office on Tank Bund Road on Tuesday by damaging flower pots, cutting cable wires, defacing the GHMC name board and destroying glass panes.

The BJP corporators with placards gathered at the GHMC head office and raised slogans against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal R Vijayalaxmi for not holding a general body meeting for the last five months. The last virtual/online general body meeting was held during the last week of June this year, that too after the lockdown was lifted in the state, and since then no meeting was conducted by the Mayor.

GHMC corporators belonging to the BJP led by Devara Karunakar and others staged protest demonstrations and raised slogans against the Mayor. "We are a 47-member group and both the commissioner and Mayor are afraid of facing us and so do not want to hold meetings to discuss people's problems as they are faced with lack of civic facilities," he said.

“We will not keep quiet and will continue to press the Mayor and officials concerned for the sake of improving public infrastructure like roads, drains, health, protection of water bodies, etc.,” Karunakar added.

Police arrived at the spot after the BJP corporators left.