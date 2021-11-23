Effortlessly elegant

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor chandini chowdary is known to make heads turn at any room she walks into. she wows people by how she carries herself, and oozes grace, ease and style. she shares what’s in her closet and breaks down her fashion sense for us.

WHAT STYLE MEANS TO HER

For Chandini, style is “looking chic while also being comfortable.” She loves to add an accessory

here or there to bring out a personal statement to the outfit. “Overall, I have a very simple and effortless style,” she says

GO-TO COMFY WEAR

When not attending an event, the actress loves to keep it simple. “I love my track pants and t-shirts! I also love maxi dresses, but it mostly depends on the mood, occasion and the place I’m visiting,” she says

MUST-HAVES

Chandini believes one can’t go wrong with denim! “I love my baggy denim and crop/tank tops. I pair them up with a jacket and some sneakers, and I’m good to go!”

FASHION INSPIRATION

The talented actress has no particular person she takes fashion tips from, she’s always learning on the go. “I take inspiration from any ensemble that catches my attention. I explore a lot of collections on Pinterest.”

FAVOURITE BRANDS

The Colour Photo actress is not much into brands. She says, “For me every piece is unique. If a particular piece works well in a specific brand, it might not have other items I like. So most times, I enjoy mixing and matching.”

Compiled by Rachel Dammala