Effortlessly elegant

Actor chandini chowdary is known to make heads turn at any room she walks into.

Published: 23rd November 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Actor chandini chowdary is known to make heads turn at any room she walks into. she wows people by how she carries herself, and oozes grace, ease and style. she shares what’s in her closet and breaks down her fashion sense for us.

WHAT STYLE MEANS TO HER
For Chandini, style is “looking chic while also being comfortable.” She loves to add an accessory
here or there to bring out a personal statement to the outfit. “Overall, I have a very simple and effortless style,” she says

GO-TO COMFY WEAR
When not attending an event, the actress loves to keep it simple. “I love my track pants and t-shirts! I also love maxi dresses, but it mostly depends on the mood, occasion and the place I’m visiting,” she says

MUST-HAVES
Chandini believes one can’t go wrong with denim! “I love my baggy denim and crop/tank tops. I pair them up with a jacket and some sneakers, and I’m good to go!”

FASHION INSPIRATION
The talented actress has no particular person she takes fashion tips from, she’s always learning on the go. “I take inspiration from any ensemble that catches my attention. I explore a lot of collections on Pinterest.”

FAVOURITE BRANDS
The Colour Photo actress is not much into brands. She says, “For me every piece is unique. If a particular piece works well in a specific brand, it might not have other items I like. So most times, I enjoy mixing and matching.”

Compiled by Rachel Dammala

