Former titular Hyderabad Nizam Mukkaram Jah's sole ownership claim contested

The properties include the Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace, Chowmahalla Palace, Purani Haveli and Harewood and Cedars Bunglow in Ooty.

Former titular Hyderabad Nizam Mukkaram Jah

Former titular Hyderabad Nizam Mukkaram Jah (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, one of the grandsons of the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, challenged Prince Mukkaram Jah, the former titular Nizam of Hyderabad, over his claims of being the sole owner of the five prime properties of Nizam VII.

The properties include the Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace (Nazri Bagh), Chowmahalla Palace, Purani Haveli and Harewood and Cedars Bunglow in Ooty (Tamil Nadu). A case has been filed on behalf of Najaf Ali at the City Civil Court on Monday, challenging the ownership.

It is alleged that through his GPAs and advocates, Mukkaram Jah, one of Nizam’s grandsons has deprived the other family members of their legitimate rights and shares, while misguiding common public and government authorities. 

"Now that the case has been filed, we are informing the concerned authorities not to register the aforesaid properties in full or part. The matter is subjudice in the City Civil Court," said Najaf Ali.

"Mukkaram Jah is guilty of suppressing material facts and depriving the shareholders of their rights for several years. Now, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan has taken legal steps by filing the above suit, which will not only benefit him but also the other legal heirs of Nizam VII," said advocate Mohd Adnan Shaheed.

