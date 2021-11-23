Man kills one-year-old son while reversing car in Hyderabad's LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a man reportedly killed his one-and-half-year-old son while he was reversing a car in Cosmopolitan Colony under LB Nagar police station limits. The father Laxman and his wife Rani moved to Hyderabad from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district about a year ago.

While Laxman works as a car driver, Rani works as a security guard. The deceased Sathwik was playing around the area while Laxman was washing a car.

The police said that Laxman wasn't aware that his son Sathwik was standing behind the car and while reversing, the child fell and got crushed under the wheel of the car. The parents took him to Kamineni Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.