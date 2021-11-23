Over 50 per cent of lands allotted by government yet to be utilised by Hyderabad planning agency

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is yet to utilise over 4,370 acres of land handed over to them by the State government to raise money by auctioning them off. Till now, the HMDA has only utilised about 3,885 acres of the allotted total of 8,250 acres, which is less than 50 per cent.

In July, the State government received over Rs 2,000 crore after auctioning off plots of land in Kokapet. Later in the year, 44 developed plots at Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole are set to be auctioned off in December.

The lands that were handed over to the HMDA had to be developed by the planning body into proper layouts with plots in varying sizes depending upon the size of the layout by creating proper social infrastructure and civic amenities like building roads, laying of water and sewage pipelines, street lights, parks, greenery, sewerage treatment plants and other facilities.

Of the total 8,260 acres, nearly 7,452 acres of land was allocated to the planning body in various places of Rangareddy district. So far, it has utilised about 3,550 acres (47.63 per cent) of land by developing into plots and auctioning them.

Similarly, of the 249 acres of land allocated to the HMDA in Hyderabad district, it has only utilised about 211 acres (84.73 per cent) of land. In the 558 acres of land allotted in Medak district, only 121 acres (21.68 per cent) of the land has been utilised.

Sources said that some of the unutilised lands would be developed into land parcels in a phase-wise manner by providing the required social infrastructure and civic amenities.

Hyderabad, an exception

