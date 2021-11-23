STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 50 per cent of lands allotted by government yet to be utilised by Hyderabad planning agency

Sources said that some of the unutilised lands would be developed into land parcels in a phase-wise manner by providing the required social infrastructure and civic amenities.

Published: 23rd November 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (File photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is yet to utilise over 4,370 acres of land handed over to them by the State government to raise money by auctioning them off. Till now, the HMDA has only utilised about 3,885 acres of the allotted total of 8,250 acres, which is less than 50 per cent. 

In July, the State government received over Rs 2,000 crore after auctioning off plots of land in Kokapet. Later in the year, 44 developed plots at Uppal Bhagayat near Nagole are set to be auctioned off in December.

The lands that were handed over to the HMDA had to be developed by the planning body into proper layouts with plots in varying sizes depending upon the size of the layout by creating proper social infrastructure and civic amenities like building roads, laying of water and sewage pipelines, street lights, parks, greenery, sewerage treatment plants and other facilities.

Of the total 8,260 acres, nearly 7,452 acres of land was allocated to the planning body in various places of Rangareddy district. So far, it has utilised about 3,550 acres (47.63 per cent) of land by developing into plots and auctioning them.

Similarly, of the 249 acres of land allocated to the HMDA in Hyderabad district, it has only utilised about 211 acres (84.73 per cent) of land. In the 558 acres of land allotted in Medak district, only 121 acres (21.68 per cent) of the land has been utilised.

Sources said that some of the unutilised lands would be developed into land parcels in a phase-wise manner by providing the required social infrastructure and civic amenities.

Hyderabad, an exception

Only 47.63 per cent of the 8,260 acres of land allocated in Rangareddy district has been utilised. Similarly, only 21.68 per cent of the 558 acres of land allocated in Medak district has been utilised by the body. However, almost 85 per cent of the 249 acres of land allocated in the Hyderabad district has been utilised by the HMDA

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDa land auction
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp