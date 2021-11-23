Rs 13 lakh in foreign currency seized at Hyderabad airport, two detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CISF personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, on Monday, intercepted two Sudanese women and recovered Rs 13 lakh worth of foreign currencies, which was concealed in their hand baggage. The two women were bound to Sudan’s capital city Khartoum via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight.

On suspicion, the CISF personnel intercepted the woman for checking and found the foreign currencies, which included which included USD 970 and UAE Dirhams 55,000. The seized currency, and both the passengers with their baggage were handed over to Customs officials at the airport.

iPhones and gold recovered

In another incident, Customs officials seized nine iPhone 13 Pro mobile phones worth Rs 8.37 lakh from a passenger who had concealed them in hand baggage and apprehended the passenger.

Customs officials intercepted a woman passenger who arrived from Dubai and recovered gold bars, weighing 350 grams and worth Rs 17.69 lakh, concealed in her hand baggage. Further investigation in the cases is ongoing, said Customs officials.