University of Hyderabad gets Rs 6-crore funding for research on tomato

It has advanced instrumentations for conducting state-of-the-art research in proteomics and metabolomics.

University of Hyderabad will conduct entrance tests in September.

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) received major funding of Rs 6.18 crore from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, to conduct advanced scientific research in the frontier areas of genomics, proteomics and metabolomics of tomato.

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, has sanctioned the amount to the university for a period of four years for the project titled 'Research and Service facilities for Plant Metabolomics and Proteomics'.

The Repository of Tomato Genomics Resources (RTGR) at the UoH was established in 2010 with funding from the Department of Biotechnology. It has advanced instrumentations for conducting state-of-the-art research in proteomics and metabolomics.

