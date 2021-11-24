STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir anniversary: Rakesh Tikait to take part in Hyderabad Maha Dharna

SKM leaders Rakesh Tikait of BKU, Jagtar Bajwa of Bhoomi Bachao Muhim, Ashish Mital of AIKMS and several others would be participating in the Maha Dharna.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has called for a 'Maha Dharna' at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on November 25 (Thursday), in line with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest call, marking one year of the nationwide farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws. 

The SKM activists are planning to push the Centre to achieve the other key demands of the movement - legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, justice for the martyrs of the farmers’ movement, withdrawal of cases against farmers etc.

