Farmers' stir anniversary: Rakesh Tikait to take part in Hyderabad Maha Dharna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has called for a 'Maha Dharna' at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on November 25 (Thursday), in line with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest call, marking one year of the nationwide farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws.

SKM leaders Rakesh Tikait of BKU, Jagtar Bajwa of Bhoomi Bachao Muhim, Ashish Mital of AIKMS and several others would be participating in the Maha Dharna.

The SKM activists are planning to push the Centre to achieve the other key demands of the movement - legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, justice for the martyrs of the farmers’ movement, withdrawal of cases against farmers etc.