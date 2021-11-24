Hyderabad: Eleven migrant labourers injured in gas cylinder blast

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Workers clear the debris after a gas cylinder explosion damaged several parts of a building in Nanakramguda

Workers clear the debris after a gas cylinder explosion damaged several parts of a building in Nanakramguda. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eleven persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a three-storey building at Nanakramguda at 5 am on Tuesday. A major portion of the building also crumbled under the impact of the explosion. The tenants, who hail from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, work as daily wage labourers in the city.

All the 11 occupants suffered burn injuries as flames engulfed the building. They have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment, said Gachibowli police station SI Naveen Reddy. No loss of life has been reported.

Police say that the cylinder, a commercial one, had three simultaneous connections which were all being used at one go. It was a Nanakramguda resident who called the police. Fire department officials reached the spot in 10 minutes and rescued the people in the building. 

SI Srisailam adds: "The main cause of the fire was that the cylinder was already leaking. One of the tenants, who woke up in the morning opened the bathroom door. The light switch caused a spark which led to the gas cylinder explosion."

