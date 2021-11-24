STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad rape and murder: Police detain three including victim's husband

While the police are still investigating the role of the deceased's husband, it has been learnt that he was not present during the time of the incident.

Published: 24th November 2021

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a woman's husband, were taken into custody on Tuesday for their involvement in her rape and murder in Abdullapuramet.

"All the three accused Bodiga Srikanth, Devara Suresh and the deceased's husband Edaiah alias Mallesh were taken into custody. The victim's son filed a complaint and listed his father as one of the suspects. We are still investigating Mallesh's role, but he was not present during the time of the incident. However, any ulterior motive will be revealed eventually," said ACP K Purushotham Reddy. 

The victim, Srikanth and Suresh went to a toddy compound on Tuesday, but the two accused dropped her home as she was in a drunken state. Mallesh, seeing her drunk, asked her a few questions. Later, he, with the other two accused, went to a nearby bar.

When Mallesh went to the washroom at the bar, the duo went to the victim’s place and raped her before killing her and fleeing away from the spot. The body was noticed by one of the neighbours, who informed her son in Hayathnagar. He saw the injuries that she had sustained and bruises on the body and filed a complaint with the police.

Circle Inspector V Swamy of Abdullapuramet police station said, "The body was found with injuries on her left hand and bruises were also found on the deceased’s body. The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem, which can lead us for further investigation."

