STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Priyanka Gandhi visit Hyderabad on Wednesday for son Raihan's medical check-up

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Hyderabad on Wednesday for an eye check-up for her son Raihan Vadra. 

Published: 24th November 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Hyderabad on Wednesday for an eye check-up for her son Raihan Vadra. Taking a break from her busy schedule as the Congress gears up for Uttar Pradesh elections,  Priyanka is likely to accompany Raihan to LV Prasad Eye Institute. She will leave for Delhi soon after that. 

On several other occasions too, Raihan had visited LV Prasad for check-ups, following his injury during a cricket match. Meanwhile, the AICC has asked the local leaders not to disturb her, as she would be on a private visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Raihan Vadra LV Prasad Eye Institute Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp