Priyanka Gandhi visit Hyderabad on Wednesday for son Raihan's medical check-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit Hyderabad on Wednesday for an eye check-up for her son Raihan Vadra. Taking a break from her busy schedule as the Congress gears up for Uttar Pradesh elections, Priyanka is likely to accompany Raihan to LV Prasad Eye Institute. She will leave for Delhi soon after that.

On several other occasions too, Raihan had visited LV Prasad for check-ups, following his injury during a cricket match. Meanwhile, the AICC has asked the local leaders not to disturb her, as she would be on a private visit.