Telangana HC warns state government, Hyderabad civic body over illegal statues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday took a serious note of indiscriminate installation of statues on main roads, road sides and other public areas.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, cautioned the State government and the GHMC that contempt proceedings would be initiated against them if the unauthorised statues were not removed.

The case has been pending since 2010, when a PIL had been filed against the illegally erected statues.