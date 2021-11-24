STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC warns state government, Hyderabad civic body over illegal statues

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday took a serious note of indiscriminate installation of statues on main roads, road sides and other public areas. 

Published: 24th November 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday took a serious note of indiscriminate installation of statues on main roads, road sides and other public areas. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, cautioned the State government and the GHMC that contempt proceedings would be initiated against them if the unauthorised statues were not removed.

The case has been pending since 2010, when a PIL had been filed against the illegally erected statues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court GHMC Illegal statues
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp