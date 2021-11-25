Creating that cosy corner  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having a comfortable corner in the room is one of the best ways to unwind and de-stress. You can find true relaxation in the arms of a soft and plush chair that sinks in when you sit to read a book or watch your favourite TV show.

Such areas of the home feel special and just so incredibly comfortable that relaxing becomes inevitable. Having that ‘me time’ is extremely important for the mind to declutter itself. The right place and ambience aids this mental detox. Lokendra Singh Ranawat, founder and CEO, Woodenstreet Furniture in Banjara Hills, shares quick tips to create that comfy spot

Furniture for function & style

Furniture can be more than just comfort. Invest in some good pieces that spell style

Add some lights

Lights can lift your mood like no other, choose more than one single tubelight to brighten your day

Personalise with art

A room without art is boring. Spruce it up with paintings, pictures, dreamcatchers and more

Rugs and carpets

These add more to the design of your home than you’d think. Buy some cool and aesthetic-looking ones

Magic of

fairy lights

When in the mood for some magic, fairy lights can transport you to another world



Scent of a candle

Goods scents are therapeutic and can help calm your mind

Place some fluffy pillows

The joy that comes from a fluffy pillow can’t be expressed. Get good pillows to get comfy



Add in a few plants

Plants not only add beauty, they also help keep the air cleaner and greener



Toss a throw on the sofa

Throw blankets help achieve that perfect balance between casual and royal

Put your legs up

Legroom and rest at the end of the day take the stress off your body that’s used to just a table and chair at your office! Place some Ottomans and pouffes

Swing or bean bag

They make a boring space instantly fun

