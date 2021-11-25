STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Creating that cosy corner  

Such areas of the home feel special and just so incredibly comfortable that relaxing becomes inevitable. Having that ‘me time’ is extremely important for the mind to declutter itself.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Having a comfortable corner in the room is one of the best ways to unwind and de-stress. You can find true relaxation in the arms of a soft and plush chair that sinks in when you sit to read a book or watch your favourite TV show.

Such areas of the home feel special and just so incredibly comfortable that relaxing becomes inevitable. Having that ‘me time’ is extremely important for the mind to declutter itself. The right place and ambience aids this mental detox. Lokendra Singh Ranawat, founder and CEO, Woodenstreet Furniture in Banjara Hills, shares quick tips to create that comfy spot

Furniture for function & style
Furniture can be more than just comfort. Invest in some good pieces that spell style

Add some lights
Lights can lift your mood like no other, choose more than one single tubelight to brighten your day

Personalise with art 
A room without art is boring. Spruce it up with paintings, pictures, dreamcatchers and more

Rugs and carpets 
These add more to the design of your home than you’d think. Buy some cool and  aesthetic-looking ones

Magic of 
fairy lights
When in the mood for some magic, fairy lights can transport you to another world 
 

Scent of a candle
Goods scents are therapeutic and can help calm your mind

Place some fluffy pillows
The joy that comes from a fluffy pillow can’t be expressed. Get good pillows to get comfy 
 

Add in a few plants 
Plants not only add beauty, they also help keep the air cleaner and greener
 

Toss a throw on the sofa
Throw blankets help achieve that perfect balance between casual and royal

Put your legs up 
Legroom and rest at the end of the day take the stress off your body that’s used to just a table and chair at your office! Place some Ottomans and pouffes  

Swing or bean bag 
They make a boring space instantly fun 
 

