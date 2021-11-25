Creating that cosy corner
Such areas of the home feel special and just so incredibly comfortable that relaxing becomes inevitable. Having that ‘me time’ is extremely important for the mind to declutter itself.
Published: 25th November 2021 07:36 AM | Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:36 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Having a comfortable corner in the room is one of the best ways to unwind and de-stress. You can find true relaxation in the arms of a soft and plush chair that sinks in when you sit to read a book or watch your favourite TV show.
Such areas of the home feel special and just so incredibly comfortable that relaxing becomes inevitable. Having that ‘me time’ is extremely important for the mind to declutter itself. The right place and ambience aids this mental detox. Lokendra Singh Ranawat, founder and CEO, Woodenstreet Furniture in Banjara Hills, shares quick tips to create that comfy spot
Furniture for function & style
Furniture can be more than just comfort. Invest in some good pieces that spell style
Add some lights
Lights can lift your mood like no other, choose more than one single tubelight to brighten your day
Personalise with art
A room without art is boring. Spruce it up with paintings, pictures, dreamcatchers and more
Rugs and carpets
These add more to the design of your home than you’d think. Buy some cool and aesthetic-looking ones
Magic of
fairy lights
When in the mood for some magic, fairy lights can transport you to another world
Scent of a candle
Goods scents are therapeutic and can help calm your mind
Place some fluffy pillows
The joy that comes from a fluffy pillow can’t be expressed. Get good pillows to get comfy
Add in a few plants
Plants not only add beauty, they also help keep the air cleaner and greener
Toss a throw on the sofa
Throw blankets help achieve that perfect balance between casual and royal
Put your legs up
Legroom and rest at the end of the day take the stress off your body that’s used to just a table and chair at your office! Place some Ottomans and pouffes
Swing or bean bag
They make a boring space instantly fun