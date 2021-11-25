Five killed in two accidents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons died in separate accidents at Keesara and Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday.

At Keesara,Sumanth Reddy (20) of Petbasheerabad along with his cousin Pavan Kumar Reddy (21) and driver Shankar Reddy (38) were coming from Khammam to Alwal in a Honda Amaze car. On the ORR, Sumanth was driving the car. As the car broke down suddenly, he tried to veer the vehicle to the left and hit a tipper at high speed. Sumanth and Shankar died on the spot. Pavan Kumar died in hospital.

In another accident on the Sagar Road, two engineering students Rohith Reddy and Vishal. They were on a scooter when a borewell vehicle hit them.