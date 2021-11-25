STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Patient dies by suicide in hospital over financial burden

Saidulu, who hailed belonging to Kadaparthi village in Nalgonda district was suffering from a heart ailment and took treatment at a corporate hospital in Malakpet in 2018.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-eight-year-old Thirugudu Saidulu, a daily labourer undergoing treatment at a private hospital in LB Nagar for a heart ailment, died by suicide. They suspect he was upset over his poor health and was financially burdened. 

Saidulu, who hailed belonging to Kadaparthi village in Nalgonda district was suffering from a heart ailment and took treatment at a corporate hospital in Malakpet in 2018. Recently, when he had severe chest pain, he went to a private hospital at Nakrekal. From there he was shifted to a hospital in LB Nagar.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, he went to the washroom. When he did not come out after a long time, hospital staff opened the door forcefully, they found that he had removed the tubelight and bit the live electrical wire, resulting in his death.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040 or ‘Vidiyal’ suicide prevention helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.)

