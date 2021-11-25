Masterstrokes for a cause 

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: He appears to be indecisive. He splashes a layer of paint on a canvas, fussily searches for another brush and there goes another splash. The process is endless until abstract artist Manohar Chiluveru decides to stop.

He now looks away from the painting, his hands are messy and there’s applause from people like Tollywood film producer Allu Aravind, his son, actor and producer Allu Bobby, fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, Shrishti Art Gallery owner Lakshmi Nambiar and director of MELI engineers and model Sudha Reddy, among others.

The elite crowd was there to endorse the ‘Hope Kosmos’ Art Project by Manohar, a tribute to those affected by Covid-19. On Wednesday evening, the artist showcased his paintings at Shrishti Art Gallery at Jubilee Hills, Road Number. 10, with a live demonstration of his abstract work. “It is very spontaneous. I don’t have time to think or feel while I am painting,” the artist said, as all the celebrities listened to him carefully.

Lakshmi Nambiar, in a bright red midi dress, received Sudha Reddy, who power-dressed in a dark formal suit with her hair tied into a ponytail. The exhibit has scores of colourful larger-than-life paintings. Walls in the entire gallery had some or the other art painted on them. It was only frameless paintings that Manohar had painted along with celebrities Allu Aravind, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi Manchu, Akash Puri, Neha Shetty, Allu Bobby, Shilpa Reddy, Miheeka Bajaj, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Shobhu Yarlagadda, Prakash Kovelamudi, Dr Manjula Anagani, and Sudha Reddy.

“The proceeds will be used to build a support system for art initiatives for other artists including shows, workshops, awards, and grants over the next three years. This project also includes developing an exclusive collective art series between me and a few members of the community,” Manohar said. “Shrishti Art Gallery is privileged to showcase Hope Kosmos. The project aims to engage with the community and use art as a medium to heal, express, bring people together and promote hope,” Lakshmi shared.