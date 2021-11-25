Two held for rape and murder of 58-year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested two persons, Devaraya Suresh and Budige Srikanth, for the rape and murder of a 58-year-old woman at Taramathipet village under Abdullapurmet police limits on Tuesday.

The accused raped the victim, brutally murdered her and stole her gold and silver ornaments. Initially, it was suspected that the victim’s husband had killed her, but during the investigation, the police found that the duo were involved in the offence. They have been arrested.

On Monday night, when the accused were consuming alcohol near Suresh’s house, they noticed the victim walking back home. As she stayed in the neighbourhood, he offered to drop her home on a bike. Srikanth followed them on foot. By the time they reached home, the victim’s husband had also returned. The accused offered him alcohol, took him to a bar and got him drunk.

The accused then dropped him off midway and rushed to the victim’s house. After ascertaining that she was alone in the house, they took turns to rape her. As she raised alarm, they thrashed her and killed her. They also stole her gold and silver ornaments before fleeing the scene.