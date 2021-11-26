2 held for peddling, 1.82 quintals of ganja seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Thursday, busted an interstate ganja trafficking racket and arrested five members of the gang. Police also seized 1.82 quintals of ganja, vehicles used for transportation and other material, all worth over Rs 3.07 crore from them, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The kingpin of the gang Sanjay Laxman Shinde from Osmanabad district of Maharashtra is absconding. For the past few months, the accused and his associates have been involved in transporting ganja from the Sileru Agency area of AP to Maharashtra via Hyderabad to earn easy money.