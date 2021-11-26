STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 held for peddling, 1.82 quintals of ganja seized

For the past few months, the accused and his associates have been involved in transporting ganja from the Sileru Agency area of AP to Maharashtra via Hyderabad to earn easy money, the police said.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Thursday, busted an interstate ganja trafficking racket and arrested five members of the gang. Police also seized 1.82 quintals of ganja, vehicles used for transportation and other material, all worth over Rs 3.07 crore from them, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. The kingpin of the gang Sanjay Laxman Shinde from Osmanabad district of Maharashtra is absconding. For the past few months, the accused and his associates have been involved in transporting ganja from the Sileru Agency area of AP to Maharashtra via Hyderabad to earn easy money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Hyderabad police
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp