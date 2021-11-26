STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9 arrested in Hyderabad for looting mobiles

Mobiles phones and two vehicles worth 12 lakhs were recovered from the accused who are habitual offenders said the police.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taskforce sleuths of Hyderabad city police on Thursday arrested four gangs of nine persons involved in attention diversion offences and recovered mobile phones they looted from victims and two vehicles, all worth Rs 12 lakh from them. These gangs were involved in 19 offences, said City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. 

One of the accused Mohd Mansoor alias Kala Kavva is involved in 52 cases and was twice detained under PD act in the years 2015 and 2018. Another accused Mohd Dastagir was involved in 45 cases in the past. 
The accused, Mohd Mahmood and Mohd Khan, are habitual offenders and were released from jail a year ago. They would rob co-passengers and drivers in autos of their mobile phones 

The other accused, Mohd Mohsin, is also a habitual offender and had been committing offences since 2013. In the year 2020, he was detained under PD Act and released from jail in the month of September 2021.

After being released from jail, he along with a friend, Mohd Moosa, started looting auto drivers. Similarly, the other accused Mohd Abdul Haji, Mohd Rafeeq, Mohd Mansoor and Dastagir are also involved in looting by attention diversion, offences.

