Baba rapes lady for 10 years as ‘spirit cure’, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandrayangutta police on Thursday arrested Syed Hassan Askari, 52, who had been raping a woman for more than a decade under the guise of relieving her from evil spirits by performing black magic. His son Syed Afroz who also raped the woman, 35, on several occasions was also arrested by police.

Though the woman was being raped under the pretext of black magic, she realised it only after she got to know that Syed Hassan Askari had also raped her younger sister, 23, on several occasions and approached the police. Police registered a case against the father and son under Sections 376 (2) (n), 420, 506 of the IPC and Section 7 of Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, collected the evidence and further on the confession of the accused, arrested them and sent them to remand.

The victim got to know Syed Hassan Askari through her maternal uncle, when her mother was suffering from a prolonged illness. Askari performed black magic and her mother got cured. Since then, they depended on him for every issue, be it related to health or other matters.

The victim even divorced her husband after Askari told her that her husband was an evil influence. He also made them believe that there was an evil spirit in their house forcing them to sell it. Askari took a major portion of the money from the sale of the house. Further, he frequently performed some spells and hypnotised her, due to which she used to obey him. Taking advantage of this, he raped her. He also created disputes between the victim and her family members.