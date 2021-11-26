STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha case encounter probe panel: Let a panel check toll plaza area, suggests lawyer

V Surender Rao made the request when the commission chairman Justice V S Sirpurkar commented that they are not able to see anything in the footage at the toll plaza.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:32 AM

Policemen stand guard the area where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were shot dead by the police. (File | PTI)

HYDERABAD: V Surender Rao urged the judicial panel to appoint a commission of advocates or any other body suitable, to examine Tondupally toll plaza area, its topography, the place where the victim was allegedly raped, the illumination in and around the area and other aspects, even during the night, to understand the situation and inform the commission. 

He made this request when the commission chairman Justice V S Sirpurkar commented that they are not able to see anything in the footage at the toll plaza. “The place is too busy. Several people are moving. It is impossible to see or believe that a girl was overpowered by someone. It is also risky for them to carry her body into the lorry when there is such heavy movement of vehicles and people.”

Rao further submitted that the attitude of the people these days is that they are least bothered about anything around them. The lorry used by the four accused was parked adjacent to a compound wall of an abandoned land abutting the highway and the place where she was raped is also a few metre from the compound wall and the entire area is absolutely dark. 
 

