Ageing with grace

HYDERABAD: Former MP and yesteryear actor Moon Moon Sen’s eyes may reflect her age, but are still as expressive as ever. She walks into a conference room at The Park, Somajiguda, looking radiant, for the launch of the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival (HBFF).

On the sidelines of the event, she speaks to CE about why she does not want to go back to cinema and how tough it is to be a non-politician in a political world. “I lost my connection with cinema after I joined the All India Trinamool Congress. I have no physical strength to do it all over again. My political career was as good as a quarantine. During my term, I could not connect with my own life.

There was no time outside of work. Now, it is a relief. I don’t have to wake up early in the morning and toil all day,” she says. But, Moon pauses and adds, “It’s tough to be a non-politician in a political world, and so, it continues.”

She is trying to be idyll after her political retirement. “Finally, I have time to do the things I always wanted to do. Now is the time to age with grace. I want to grow old with my husband (Bharat Dev Varma) and give him what he gave me all his life. It is time to appreciate the changes I have made to my home over the year. This is something I could not do due to a lack of time.

This is the time to admire and recall the memories of all the artefacts in my home. Now is the time to learn, read, paint and attend interesting events like HBFF,” she adds. The fourth edition of the film festival is back after a year, and it will have six Bangla films, two Telugu films and a documentary screening. Tollywood A-listers Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and Anuska Shetty will also join the festival at Prasad’s Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills Road No. 2.