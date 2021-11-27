STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ageing with grace

On the sidelines of the event, Moon Moon Sen speaks to CE about why she does not want to go back to cinema and how tough it is to be a non-politician in a political world.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Moon Moon Sen

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former MP and yesteryear actor Moon Moon Sen’s eyes may reflect her age, but are still as expressive as ever. She walks into a conference room at The Park, Somajiguda, looking radiant, for the launch of the Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival (HBFF).  

On the sidelines of the event, she speaks to CE about why she does not want to go back to cinema and how tough it is to be a non-politician in a political world. “I lost my connection with cinema after I joined the All India Trinamool Congress. I have no physical strength to do it all over again. My political career was as good as a quarantine. During my term, I could not connect with my own life.

There was no time outside of work. Now, it is a relief. I don’t have to wake up early in the morning and toil all day,” she says. But, Moon pauses and adds, “It’s tough to be a non-politician in a political world, and so, it continues.”  

She is trying to be idyll after her political retirement. “Finally, I have time to do the things I always wanted to do. Now is the time to age with grace. I want to grow old with my husband (Bharat Dev Varma) and give him what he gave me all his life. It is time to appreciate the changes I have made to my home over the year. This is something I could not do due to a lack of time.

This is the time to admire and recall the memories of all the artefacts in my home. Now is the time to learn,  read, paint and attend interesting events like HBFF,” she adds. The fourth edition of the film festival is back after a year, and it will have six Bangla films, two Telugu films and a documentary screening. Tollywood A-listers Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and Anuska Shetty will also join the festival at Prasad’s Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills Road No. 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moon Moon Sen Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival Trinamool Congress
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp