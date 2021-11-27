STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to provide high-speed internet to 83 lakh households

This will help not only the Tier-II cities but also cater to the rural areas of the state.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project, a flagship programme by the Telangana government to provide high-speed internet across the state, a modern broadband network is expected to be established to realise the dream of ‘Digital Telangana’. This will help not only the Tier-II cities but also cater to the rural areas of the state.

While speaking at the second edition of its flagship programme Make in Telangana, Krishna Bhaskar, who is the Director of Commissionerate of Industries under the Industry and Commerce Ministry, said that the network will be capable of providing internet services at a speed of 4-100 Mbps (megabits per second; 1 byte equals 8 bits) to households and at 20-100 Mbps to institutions and enterprises.

Under the project, high-speed broadband internet and digital services will be provided to 10 zones (33 districts), 589 mandals, 12,751 gram panchayats, 10,128 villages, while covering 83.58 lakh households.
The Telangana chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the state government organised the event.

Krishna Bhaskar also pointed out that Telangana has been consistently ranked among the top states in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) list and is among the fastest-growing states in the country.

