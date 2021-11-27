Say Feliz Navidad with desserts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again — Christmas and New Year festivities! What better way to celebrate the winter winds than with the choicest desserts that keep us warm! Top chefs in the city share some yummy dishes that you can whip up at home

Mango Panna Cotta

Ingredients

240 ml heavy cream

160 ml milk

8 g unflavoured powdered gelatine (vegetarians can use 4 gm pectin)

85 g granulated sugar

1/2 vanilla bean, split and seeded, or 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Method

● Place water in a small bowl and sprinkle gelatine over the surface in a single layer. Be sure not to pile it as that will prevent the crystals from dissolving properly. Let it stand for 5-10 minutes to soften

● Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat cream, milk sugar, vanilla pod and vanilla seeds on medium heat. Bring to a boil until sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and discard vanilla bean

● Stir in gelatine and immediately whisk until smooth and dissolved. If the gelatine hasn’t fully dissolved, place the saucepan back on the stove and heat over low heat. Stir constantly, don’t let the mixture boil

● Pour cream into 4 individual serving dishes. Refrigerate for at least 2-4 hours, or until completely set

● Top with fresh, small mango cubes or mango sauce

Gooey chocolate brownies

Ingredients

110 g butter

175 g chocolate (54% dark)

20 g cocoa powder

200 g sugar

2 eggs or 1 cup greek yogurt

50 g walnuts

50 g almond flakes

100 g milk chocolate (for coating)

Method

● Butter a 6-inch square pan and pre-heat the oven to 18 degrees C

● In a saucepan set on low heat, melt butter and chocolate. Let it cool for at least 10 mins

● Combine sugar and eggs (or Greek yogurt). Add the cooled chocolate mixture.

● Add in the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Fold in the walnuts and sliced almonds

● Transfer the batter into the baking dish

● Bake at 180 degrees C for 30-35 minutes. Let it cool completely before cutting into pieces

● Cut brownies into finger-sized shapes and dip them in melted chocolate. Set them in the refrigerator for 15 mins

● Once the chocolate crust is formed, garnish them with golden flakes. Serve with vanilla ice-cream

(Chef Ashmeet Singh Dua, Xocolatl, Hyderabad)

Cinnamon-spiced pumpkin cheese cake

Ingredients

2 eggs

125 g sugar

165 g mascarpone cheese

100 g fresh cream

100 g flour

A few drops of vanilla essence

100 g pumpkin puree

3 g cinnamon powder

Method

● Whisk the eggs by adding sugar gradually into them

● Once the sugar is dissolved, add mascarpone cheese and fresh cream. Mix ● Add refined flour, vanilla essence, cinnamon powder and pumpkin puree

● Gently mix the ingredients until it’s blended

● Pour the mixture in a baking mould, add cookie crumbles at the bottom (optional) and bake at 180 degrees C for 18 minutes

● Let it cool a bit and de-mould, cut and serve along with some pumpkin puree

(Chef Mohit Mishra, executive chef at Taj Deccan)

Beer chocolate brownie

Ingredients

115 g all-purpose flour

90 g unsweetened cocoa powder

15 g espresso powder

5 g Kosher salt

4 large eggs

465 g sugar

5 ml vanilla extract

15 ml canola oil

125 g unsalted butter

125 ml beer

75 g chocolate chips

75 g pistachio

Method

● In a mixing bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder and salt. Mix all the ingredients well

● In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla essence. Add the other dry ingredients and mix well

● Mix the melted butter and beer, stirring until it turns into a beautiful mixture.

Add in the chocolate chips and stir well

● Pour the batter into the grease tray

● Bake at 175 degrees C for 25 minutes

● Cool it down, cut in desired shapes

● Serve with garnishing of chocolate sauce and chips

(Chef Varun MB, executive chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport)