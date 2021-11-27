SI caught in illicit liason beaten up, suspension follows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector Shaik Shafi deputed to Wanaparthy Rural police station in Wanaparthy district has been placed under suspension on grounds of moral misconduct. He was recently caught red-handed with a married woman by the latter’s husband and relatives. It was learnt that the official and the woman were in an illicit relationship for the past few months.

Her husband, who came to know about the affair, made a plan to catch them. A few days ago, as soon as he left home, Shafi entered their home. The woman’s husband who was waiting at a nearby house for Shafi, returned home along with his relatives and caught Shafi and his wife together.

When they questioned Shafi, he could not come up with a proper response. Enraged, the woman’s husband and his relatives pounced on Shafi and assaulted him. The woman tried to explain, but she was also beaten up. She was then sent aside and the assault on Shafi continued. Videos of the incident had gone viral on social media. Even as Shafi is requesting them, the crowd continues assaulting him, as seen in the video.

However, police rushed to the spot, pacified the crowd and rescued Shafi and the woman. Shafi was severely injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, both parties lodged complaints against each other, following which cases have also been registered. K Apoorva, SP Wanaparthy, said the sub-inspector had been placed under suspension and investigation is also underway into both cases registered in this regard.