Telangana HC notices to South Central Railway, government on MMTS trains operations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice K Lakshman, on Friday, issued notices to the South Central Railway (SCR) zone and Telangana government in connection to a PIL filed by M Srinivas Reddy, Secretary, CPI(M), Hyderabad city chapter, seeking direction in the running of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) in the newly laid lines under Phase-II of the project.

The petitioner contended that the non-running of trains was denying thousands of potential commuters belonging to poor and middle-class sections in and around Hyderabad of affordable MMTS services at a time when fuel prices are increasing by the day. Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar said the reason being cited for not commissioning the trains is the dispute between the government and SCR regarding the sharing of costs.