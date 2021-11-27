STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC notices to South Central Railway, government on MMTS trains operations

A PIL contended that the non-running of trains was denying thousands of potential commuters belonging to poor and middle-class sections in and around Hyderabad of affordable MMTS services.

Published: 27th November 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS trains

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Vinay madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice K Lakshman, on Friday, issued notices to the South Central Railway (SCR) zone and Telangana government in connection to a PIL filed by M Srinivas Reddy, Secretary, CPI(M), Hyderabad city chapter, seeking direction in the running of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) in the newly laid lines under Phase-II of the project.

The petitioner contended that the non-running of trains was denying thousands of potential commuters belonging to poor and middle-class sections in and around Hyderabad of affordable MMTS services at a time when fuel prices are increasing by the day. Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar said the reason being cited for not commissioning the trains is the dispute between the government and SCR regarding the sharing of costs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMTS trains Telangana High Court PIL Telangana Government South Central Railway
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp