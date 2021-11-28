STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against salesman for thrashing 8-year-old son

Chatrinaka Inspector Abdul Khader Jilani said it was likely that the father was under the influence of alcohol.

Published: 28th November 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A shop salesman, who thrashed his eight-year-old son mercilessly, since some neighbours complained about the boy, has been charged under IPC 324  and Juvenile Justice Act at the Chatrinaka police station. 

A video of the man beating up his child has gone viral on the social media. In the two-and-a-half minute video, the boy is seen repeatedly pleading with his father, don’t hit me (Papa mat maaro) and wailing but the man goes on hitting the child with a strong wooden stick.  Even as the child tries to hide under the bed, the father does not let go and keeps venting out the “stick punishment”. 

Intoxicated state

Chatrinaka Inspector Abdul Khader Jilani said it was likely that the father was under the influence of alcohol. He was counselled at the police station and the case is under investigation, said police. The neighbours who complained about the boy were also being questioned by the police. 

