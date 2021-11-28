STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Ride bikes and monitor potholes, officials told

The Mayor said the zonal and deputy commissioners should take action on a war footing to ensure that the property tax collection in circles is higher than last year’s collection. 

Published: 28th November 2021 08:06 AM

Potholes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has instructed officials to check if the public toilets in their respective zones are functioning and to make the non-operational toilets functional by the end of December. 

While reviewing the progress of works in Khairatabad zone, she also directed officials to travel on motorcycles to monitor potholes on the roads and know the problems being faced by the citizens in Mehidipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills circles. She said the Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) or the deputy commissioners should  oversee the work of night sweeping machines on the roads and check the log book to see how they are working. 

The Mayor said that nala expansion works should be expedited on priority while directing officials to complete the pending works at the Foot over Bridges (FoBs). She also instructed officials to speed the engineering developmental works, stopping of illegal constructions, and undertake extensive fogging operations to control mosquito menace.  

Engineering officers and medical officers were asked to inspect the roads and sanitation works in each ward of the division at the field level and take action without any pending. Ward-wise complaints on sanitation, dustbins, Swachh Auto Tippers, road issues should be resolved, she said. 

UCD project officers should take steps to provide night shelters for beggars. The Mayor said the zonal and deputy commissioners should take action on a war footing to ensure that the property tax collection in circles is higher than last year’s collection. 

