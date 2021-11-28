STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitation-themed Sunday Funday today

Published: 28th November 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sunday Funday event on Tank Bund will be based on ‘Swachhata’ (sanitation) theme. In the recently announced Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021, Telangana bagged 12 awards with Hyderabad getting a three-star rating under Garbage Free City Category and Best Self-Sustaining City at the national level. 

Teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be present all along the Tank Bund Road demonstrating ways to ensure segregation of waste and the importance of it. Along with this, a demonstration on home composting will also be on display. The teams will also be promoting community involvement to help Hyderabad achieve a five-star rating as Garbage Free City from the existing three-star rating.

Videos on municipal Solid Waste Management (SWM) in Hyderabad, Construction and Demolition waste and other best practices will be displayed at multiple locations. Selfie points with sanitation themes are also being set up.Few stalls promoting ‘No Plastic Usage’ will also be set up and will be showcasing various alternatives to single-use plastic. 
 

