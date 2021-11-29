STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 hurt in Hyderabad as speeding car falls into Hussainsagar

According to Saifabad police, the incident happened when the three, belonging to Khairatabad area, were heading towards Afzalgunj for breakfast.

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a speeding car plunged into the Hussainsagar at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad on Sunday. Luckily, three persons — identified as Nithin, Spruthik and Karthik — who were inside the car escaped with just minor injuries. They have been shifted to a private hospital nearby.

According to Saifabad police, the incident happened when the three, belonging to Khairatabad area, were heading towards Afzalgunj for breakfast. When the vehicle reached NTR Marg, the driver lost control over the wheel, and the car ran over the footpath, crashed the iron grill surrounding the lake and plunged into water.

Noticing the incident, passersby immediately contacted the police, who rushed to the spot and took up relief measures. The three were rescued and shifted to a hospital immediately. The car, reportedly bought four days ago, was wrecked in the incident. 

